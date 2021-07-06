Wimbledon: Roger Federer beats Sonego to enter 18th quarter-final

London [UK], July 6 (ANI): Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer stormed into the quarter-finals of the ongoing Wimbledon Championships after recording a 7-5, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Lorenzo Sonego on Monday.



With this win, Federer reached his 18th Wimbledon quarter-final. The Swiss tennis maestro defeated the 23rd-seeded Italian in three straight sets to clinch the game.

As the match started, Sonego fought fiercely and directly at least for the first 15 minutes. Soon after that, Federer started to apply a bit of pressure; he had a breakpoint - and then another and another.

As the game wore on, Sonego managed to extricate himself from the situation, but only just. The play was also suspended for the usual 17 minutes.

Federer saved two of the three break points he faced in the match to book a place in his all-time record-extending 58th Grand Slam quarter-final.

The eight-time champion will have to wait until Tuesday to learn his next opponent as he awaits the winner of second seed Daniil Medvedev and Hubert Hurkacz's match.

Medvedev is one set from reaching his first Wimbledon quarter-final and had fought hard with Hurkacz before the play was suspended due to rain.

Earlier, World number one Novak Djokovic stormed into the quarterfinals of the tournament after defeating Chile's Christian Garin 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 in the fourth round.

The Serbian brought his A-game to the court and he won the first set quite comprehensively, dropping just two games, and his opponent Garin had no answers to whatever was being thrown at him. (ANI)

