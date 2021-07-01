Wimbledon: Sania Mirza, Bopanna to lock horns with Ankita, Ramanathan in 1st round of Mixed Doubles

London [UK], July 1 (ANI): Indian tennis stars Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina will compete against each other in the first round of the Mixed Doubles in the ongoing Wimbledon Championships on Friday.



Sania will pair up with Rohan Bopanna while Ankita will join hands with Ramkumar Ramanathan to compete in the first round of the tournament.

The match will feature four Indian tennis players with the two teams competing against each other to move into the second round.

In the Women's Doubles, Ankita has paired up with American tennis star Lauren Davis while Sania has paired up with Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

Earlier in the day, Sania and her doubles partner Mattek-Sands sailed into the second round of the ongoing Wimbledon Championships.

Sania and her American partner easily defeated the doubles pair of Desirae Krawczyk and Alexa Guarachi in the first round of women's doubles.



Krawczyk, Guarachi gave a tough fight to Sania and Mattek-Sands in the first set. However, the Indian tennis star along with her partner clinched the opening set 7-5.

Riding on the winning momentum, Sania and Mattek-Sands thrashed sixth seed pair of Krawczyk- Guarachi in the second set with a 6-3 win to kick off the quest of Grand Slam in style.

The match lasted for one hour and 28 minutes as Sania and her partner won 76 points, 17 more than their opponents. (ANI)

