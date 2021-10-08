Win against DC gives us confidence that we can pull of game from any situation: Kohli

Dubai [UAE], October 8 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli on Friday said that the thrilling victory over Delhi Capitals will give his side the confidence of walking away with a victory from any situation.



Srikar Bharat and Glenn Maxwell played unbeaten knocks of 78 and 51 respectively as RCB defeated Delhi Capitals by seven wickets at the Dubai International Stadium. On the last ball, RCB needed five for a win, and Bharat ended up hitting the ball for a six.

"Unbelievable game. We had nothing to lose, but it was a competitive game which is always the case in the IPL. We have beaten them twice now. The way AB batted in the beginning and then with KS and Maxwell, in the end, was unbelievable. The reality was that we had to win by 160 runs, and we thought that there could be a collapse or something. We thought of it the other way around," Kohli told host broadcaster Star Sports after the game.

"This gives us the confidence that we can pull off a game from any situation. We haven't chased much in this tournament. Number three hasn't been an issue. We wanted to give Christian some time, he was batting really well in the middle. We took that chance and it didn't come off. We knew KS was a guy who could come in at three at any stage," he added.

Earlier, Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan played knocks of 48 and 43 as Delhi Capitals posted a total of 164/5 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Apart from Dhawan and Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer also got among the runs as he played a knock of 29. For RCB, Mohammed Siraj returned with two wickets.

"I think we need to sharpen up in the field. Sometimes the boundaries that go at crucial stages, could be critical. You need to be switched on always. A win like this gives you confidence. We have played well in Sharjah. We have been able to handle the conditions and keep the opposition in check if things have gotten away from us. We have the experience already and we need to utilise it as much as possible to keep moving on in this tournament," he added.

Delhi Capitals finished at the top spot in the points table and now the side will square off against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Qualifier 1 on Sunday. On the other hand, RCB finished at the third spot and Virat Kohli's team will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Eliminator on Monday. (ANI)

