Win at Tokyo Paralympics is for all of us who dare to dream, says Avani Lekhara

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): Tokyo Paralympics gold and bronze medalist Avani Lekhara on Sunday stated the podium finish at the Games was not just for her but also for those who dare to dream.



Avani won the gold in the 10m air rifle SH1 event and bronze in the Women's 50m air rifle 3 positions SH1 event. With two medals at Tokyo 2020, she became the first Indian woman to win multiple medals at the Paralympic Games.

"Looking back at the Paralympics, it still feels quite surreal. While the feeling still hasn't quite sunk in yet, there's unquestionably happiness within me. A sense of satisfaction that has come through executing perfectly, after the enormous effort, hard work and dedication as a collective unit in all of the training sessions," Avani Lekhara's statement on Twitter read.

"Touched beyond words by all the messages of good wishes and support. This win is not just for me, but for all of us who dare to dream. And, just like that dreams do come true! Apologies for not being able to reply to each one of you, but, appreciate every message that I have received," she added.

The 19-year-old shooter was also India's flag-bearer at the Closing Ceremony of the recently concluded Tokyo Paralympics.

The Indian contingent finished their campaign at the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020 at an all-time high by securing a total of 19 medals which includes 5 gold, 8 silver, and 6 bronze medals. India sent its biggest ever contingent of 54 para-athletes across as many as 9 sporting disciplines to the Games. (ANI)

