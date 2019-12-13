Windies assistant coach hails 'hardworking' Virat Kohli

Chennai: Ahead of the first ODI against India, West Indies assistant coach Roddy Estwick on Friday said that the team's exciting young players can learn a lot from Virat Kohli who works 'very very hard'.



"Well, it's an exciting time for us when you look at somebody like Hetmyer, Pooran, Shai Hope. We have young batsmen who are developing but the key thing is how you prepare to work hard," Estwick told reporters.



"You have got a benchmark like Virat Kohli, somebody who you see in a gym work very very hard and most players can learn from players like that as, without hard work, there is no success. Hard work is boring but it gives you great success," he added.

In December, India clinched the T20I series 2-1."We are happy with the way we performed in the T20Is. After the three T20I we played in the Caribbean, the gap between the two teams was very wide." said Estwick.During India tour of West Indies in August 2019, the Kohli-led side had thrashed West Indies in all formats."We are happy that we have curtailed the gap and we have hope that we can do the same thing in 50 overs." he added.Shimron Hetmyer was the leading run-scorer for the West Indies in the T20I series."Hetmyer's play in T20 is very very exciting and now we are going towards a longer format. People forget that at a very young age he has got four ODI hundreds," said Estwick.Sunil Ambris, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr.

The first ODI will be played in Chennai on Sunday, December 15.

