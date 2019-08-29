Windies Cricket announces women's squad for Australia series

St. John's [Antigua], Aug 29 (ANI): Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Thursday announced its 13-member women's squad for the upcoming home ODI/T20I series against Australia.

Anisa Mohammed was included in the squad who last played international cricket for the West Indies in the away tour against Pakistan in February. She is the fifth-highest ODI wicket-taker in women's cricket with 146 wickets and brings a wealth of experience to the Stafanie Taylor-led team.

Anisa is currently ranked seventh in the ICC Women's ODI Championship. The team will rely on its experienced players to fill the void left by Shakera Selman, Chedean Nation and Shemaine Campbelle who were ruled out due to injury.Kyshona Knight, also included in the squad, adds to that experience, as she was part of the ICC T20 Women's World Cup-winning squad of 2016.Nineteen-year-old Guyanese medium-pacer Shabika Gajnabi has also been included for the first time in the Windies squad. Three-time captain of the Guyana U19 team, Shabika brings a patient composure and strong arm to the squad.CWI's Interim Chairman of Selectors Robert Haynes said: "The panel selected the best available players from the camp in Antigua over the last month, as a result of most of our senior players being unavailable due to injury. We have included Anisa Mohammed and Kyshona Knight who have a lot of experience between them, which is required when playing against Australia, the top-ranked women's team."The 13-member squad include: Stafanie Taylor (c), Hayley Matthews (vc), Reniece Boyce, Afy Fletcher, Chinelle Henry, Shamilia Connell, Stacy Ann King, Natasha McLean, Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Anisa Mohammed, Karishma Ramharack, Shabika Gajnabi.Windies team will play three ODIs and as many T20Is against Australia. Both the teams will face each other in the first ODI at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on September 5. (ANI)