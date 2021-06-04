Windies pacer Mindley back in camp after negative Covid test

The 26-year-old Mindley, who had tested positive on May 24, re-joined the West Indies red-ball camp following a second negative RT-PCR test result on Thursday.

Gros Islet (St Lucia), June 4 (IANS) Uncapped West Indies pace bowler Marquino Mindley, who had tested positive for Covid-19 during a high-performance camp for the upcoming home series against South Africa, has been released from quarantine.

Mindley had been in isolation at the team hotel away from the other players and the coaching staff.

Mindley also bowled a short spell in the intra-squad four-day match, which concluded on Thursday.

Cricket West Indies will utilise the four-day match to select the squad for the two-match Test series against South Africa beginning June 10. Both Tests will be played at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground here.

--IANS

akm/qma