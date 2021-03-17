Winning trophies won't indicate Manchester United's progress, says Solskjaer

Manchester [UK], March 17 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Wednesday said that winning the Europa League would not indicate how much the club has progressed off late.



He also indicated that winning trophies is an ego thing for some managers and he does not like to think like that.

Solskjaer is yet to win any title with United and he would be hoping that his side brushes aside AC Milan challenge to progress ahead in the Europa League.

"I've been here for two-and-a-half of those years and, coming in, as I've said so many times, I felt a big rebuild had to be made. In the league position, you see if there's any progress. For me, that's always the bread and butter of the season, that you see how capable you are of coping with ups and downs. Any tough competition can give you a trophy but sometimes it's more of an ego thing for other managers and clubs to finally win something," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.

"But we need to see progress and, if we perform well enough, the trophies will end up at the club again. It's not like a trophy will say that 'we're back', no. It's the gradual progression of being in and around the top of the league and the consistency, and the odd trophies. Sometimes a cup competition can hide the fact you're still struggling a little bit," he added.

United has made it to four semi-finals under Solskjaer but the side has failed to make the final on each of those occasions.

United had last won a tournament in 2017 under Jose Mourinho as the side won the Europa League after defeating Ajax in the finals.

In the ongoing 2020-21 season, United is placed at the second position in Premier League standings, but the side is 14 points behind table-toppers Manchester City. (ANI)

