Winnipeg Hawks & Global T20 deny working with Mansoor Akhtar

But Bombay Sports Co. Ltd, promoters of Global T20 Canada, and the Winnipeg Hawks franchise made it clear on Saturday that they have no relationship with Akhtar.

The release issued by Winnipeg Hawks reads: "The Winnipeg Hawks franchise would like to clarify statements made in the global media about the affiliation of Mansoor Akhtar with our franchise. The person mentioned has never been engaged by the ownership group to represent or hold any management capacity in our franchise.

"The player mentioned in the article was drafted by the Winnipeg Hawks for the 2nd edition of Global T20 Canada and is currently a player on our team. We would like to officially state for the record that Mansoor Akhtar has never had any affiliation with the Winnipeg Hawks franchise. All of GT20's partners work closely with the International Cricket Council to uphold the integrity of the game."