Wishes pour in for Kapil Dev as cricketer turns 61

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): Wishes poured in for Kapil Dev on Monday as the former Indian captain turned 61.

The World Cup-winning captain, Dev, has played 131 Tests and 225 ODIs for the Indian cricket team. In the longest format of the game, the all-rounder amassed 5248 runs and picked 434 wickets.



Former player VVS Laxman took to Twitter to wish Dev. "Wishing you a day filled with happiness and a life filled with joy. A very happy birthday @therealkapildev Paaji," Laxman wrote.

"Happy birthday paji @therealkapildev," Harbhajan Singh tweeted.

India batsman Shikhar Dhawan termed Dev 'one of the legends of Indian cricket' to wish him on the occasion.

"Happy Birthday to one of the legends of Indian cricket @therealkapildev Sir. Have a blessed year ahead," Dhawan wrote on the micro-blogging site.

India lifted World Cup in 1983 under the leadership of Dev and a movie is being made on the historic moment in which actor Ranveer Singh will be playing the role of Dev.

"Happy Birthday, Legend! Thank you for showing us the way You made us proud. Now it's our turn...," Singh posted this on his official Instagram handle. (ANI)

