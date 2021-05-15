With Morocco experience, Surinder Amarnath eyes jr selector's post

"Yes, I have applied for the position. I hope to contribute to India's junior cricket and want India to develop good bench strength," Amarnath, 72, told IANS from Ahmedabad.

He applied for the post last month, six days before the deadline ended on April 26.

Ahmedabad, May 15 (IANS) Former India batsman Surinder Amarnath has applied for the post of national junior cricket selector, and .

Currently residing in Ahmedabad, Amarnath, older brother of former India selector and batsman Mohinder, may bank on the experience he gained while developing cricketers from scratch in Morocco.

He served as coach and selector in the North African country during early 2000s when it was taking baby steps towards cricket.

Amarnath played a key role in picking Moroccan cricketers from scratch, and later received recognition from the International Cricket Council for his work. He had also served as consultant to Goa Cricket Association (GCA).

"My experience in Morocco where I performed the dual role -– of the coach and the selector –- as well as my stint with Goa has given me experience to nurture talent," he said.

The dashing left-handed batsman scored a century on debut against New Zealand in Auckland in 1976, and went on to play 10 Test matches. He played his last Test in 1978.

Amarnath also played two unofficial Test matches and 145 first-class games in a career spanning from 1963-64 to 1986-87.

He captained Delhi to Ranji Trophy title and North Zone to Duleep Trophy title.

--IANS

kh/qma