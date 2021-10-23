With Saqlain's rousing speech recalling successful CT campaign, Pak raise the tempo

Dubai, Oct 23 (IANS) Pakistan cricket team's interim head coach Saqlain Mushtaq has reportedly given a short but rousing speech to the Babar Azam-led side ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup clash against India on Sunday (October 24), urging them to conjure up the magic of the 2017 Champions Trophy final and beat the neighbours in the most-anticipated match of the tournament.

Saqlain, who was made the interim head coach following the resignation of Misbah-up-Haq after Ramiz Raja took over as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, has "given pointers to the team on how to cope with the pressure and more".

"You have beaten India before, and you can beat them again. We can win the World Cup, just like how we won the Champions Trophy," Saqlain was quoted as saying by cricketpakistan.com.pk on Friday.

"The preparations also included an in-depth session regarding Pakistan's approach against India and playing XI was made the focus of it," the reports said, adding that the team revisited the "(Champions Trophy) winning feeling" and discussed tactics ahead of the India game.

The meeting comes after Pakistan's loss to South Africa in a warm-up game. The players were also shown a "re-run of their winning campaign of the Champions Trophy where Pakistan beat India in the final".

Though Pakistan have a dismal record against India in ICC tournaments with the men in green winning only three out of 17 matches, all three victories have come in Champions Trophy matches. The last time Pakistan beat India was in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy final.

The team management also "analysed the performance in the death overs and discussed ways to improve the impact", according to the report.

