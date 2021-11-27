Without citing reason, Krunal Pandya steps down as Baroda skipper

Baroda (Gujarat) [India], November 27 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy, Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya has stepped down as the captain of the Baroda cricket team.



Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) secretary Ajit Lele confirmed to ANI that Krunal stepped down as the skipper of the side but he is available for the team as a player.

"Yes, he has stepped down from the captaincy. He has sent an email to the president (BCA) only. It has not come to me, the president has declared that," Ajit Lele said.

"No, he has not mentioned any reason in that (email). He said 'I'm not available as a captain, I'm available as a player," he added.

Krunal was last seen in action for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The star all-rounder will take the field next month when Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 kicks off on December 8. (ANI)

