Women's and Jr team coaches to watch India-B'desh game

"Entire coaching staff plus you all in stands, let's do it together! As we say stronger roots gives a stronger team," head coach of the men's team Igor Stimac tweeted sharing a picture of him with his assistants and India women's team counterpart Maymol Rocky, Floyd Pinto (India U-19 coach) and Bibiano Fernandes (India U-16) coach.

"Moment to cherish for life. Humble personality full of advice and sharing experience Igor Stimac. We are so humbled to meet you Sir, and also inviting us to share dinner table with you," said Bibiano in a tweet, talking about Monday night when Stimac invited them all for dinner at the team hotel.

It is expected to be a full house with a capacity of 65,000 at the stadium which hosted the FIFA U-17 World Cup final two years ago. India, coming on the back of a famous 0-0 draw against Asian champions Qatar, are hot favourites to log their first win of the campaign while Bangladesh, who lost to Qatar in their last outing, will look to upset the hosts. India are fourth in the five-team group after two games while Bangladesh are placed last after facing defeats against Afghanistan and Qatar. Besides the Qatar draw, India lost to Oman 1-2 in Guwahati in their campaign opener.