Women's cricket: PCB announces schedule for home series against Bangladesh

Lahore [Pakistan], Aug 31 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced the schedule for the upcoming home series against Bangladesh women's team.

Bangladesh women's cricket team will visit Lahore to play three T20Is and two ODIs from October 26 to November 4. The visitors will arrive on October 23 and will kick-off the two-week tour with the first T20I.

The tour which will be Bangladesh's second in the last four years provides another breakthrough to the PCB in its efforts for full restoration of international cricket in the country, especially after Sri Lanka Cricket's decision to send their men's team for three ODIs and as many T20Is in Karachi and Lahore, starting next month.Bangladesh women's last tour of Pakistan was in 2015 when they played two T20Is and as many ODIs in Karachi. The upcoming tour is a part of the reciprocal arrangement between the two boards after Pakistan women's team toured Bangladesh last year for a four-match T20I series and a one-off ODI.In October 2018, Pakistan women toured Bangladesh for four T20Is and an ODI in Cox's Bazar. Pakistan won the T20I series 3-0, while Bangladesh won the one-off ODI by six wickets.The series schedule is as follows:October 26 - 1st T20IOctober 28 - 2nd T20IOctober 30 - 3rd T20INovember 2 - 1st ODINovember 4 - 2nd ODIAll the matches will be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. (ANI)