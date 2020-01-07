Women's T20 World Cup will be an 'exciting challenge': Australia's Ellyse Perry

Dubai [UAE], Jan 7 (ANI): As teams get ready to participate in the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup, Australia's Ellyse Perry has termed the competition as an 'exciting challenge'.

Australia will be hosting both women's and men's T20 World Cup this year. The women's tournament will kickstart from February 21.

The finals of the tournament will be played on International Women's Day (March 8).



"We have been successful and played some really great cricket, especially in the last 24 months or so, so this is the next challenge for us. It is a really great opportunity to hopefully do something special," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Perry as saying.

"Given the quality of opposition, it is going to be a great spectacle (and) it is also going to make it really difficult for us to be successful, but I think that's absolutely everything you want in a World Cup. I think we want to capture people's imaginations and make it really entertaining and make it something they want to tune in and watch," he added.

Australia is currently ranked at the number one spot in the women's team rankings in both ODIs and T20Is.

In the women's T20 World Cup, Australia will play their first match against India on February 21. (ANI)

