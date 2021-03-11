Women should spend quality time on fitness and well-being: Anju Bobby George

Addressing the conference, 'Fit Women, Fit Families, Fit India', jointly organised by FICCI and FLO in association with the Fit India Mission, Govt of India, Vishnoi said that the women of India have a huge role to play in achieving the goal of an Atmanirbhar Bharat.Anju Bobby George, former Olympian, said: "As a women athlete I never expected and it was beyond my imagination to gain immense weight, which happened during my pregnancy. Missing a fit and maintained body was unacceptable to me since I was an athlete, so I had to work extremely hard to get back to my previous shape and position. It is my advice to the women of our country that you should spend quality time on fitness and well-being, since without a fit mind & body it's impossible to support our families, surroundings and the country."Speaking at the session, Deepa Malik, President, Paralympic Committee of India, said: "I am really lucky and fortunate that I had the culture of sports and fitness in my family, which was introduced to me within the four walls of my family. This helped me defeat the so-called taboos around disability and led me to create history, all because of sports and fitness in my life."Dr Subi Chaturvedi, FICCI Committee Member and Chief Corporate Affairs & Communications Officer, Zupee said, "When we look at mental health issues, when we look at physical development, it is very important that we also look at how much access do women have to safe spaces. What is it that we can do so that they may contribute their full potential to the growth of the country?"Fitness Icon and SAI member Sapna Vyas said, "We all need to accept that women are the role models for their families, hence we need to take it as a responsibility that someone is watching and learning from us. One has to choose a lifestyle which helps you have peaceful sleep, helps you deal with stress better, which helps you evolve and not limits your growth."Priyanka Raina, Co-Founder, Gracia Raina Foundation said, "We focus on conditioning or counselling for women's families and their partners; educating them about what the women in their family might be facing and the best way to support them. We encourage support to women through their families so that women lead a happy and healthy life."The conference was divided into two sessions namely, 'Bharat Ki Naari: Swasthya Aur Sampannta Ki Kyari', and 'She Wins: Traditional Values, Modern Approach'. The sessions were moderated by Neha Mathur Rastogi, FICCI Committee Member and Taruka Srivastav, Sports consultant. (ANI)