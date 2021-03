Women sub junior hockey: Bihar, MP register wins

Simdega (Jharkhand), March 14 (IANS) Hockey Bihar and Hockey Madhya Pradesh registered wins on the fifth day of the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Women's National Championship 2021 here in Simdega on Sunday.

In the first match of the day, Hockey Bihar edged out Kerala Hockey by a narrow 2-1 margin in Pool D. Shanti Kumari (23 min) and Rajina Marandi (52 min) scored to give Hockey Bihar a 2-0 lead. S. Krishnendu (46 min) pulled one goal back for Kerala Hockey in the final quarter.