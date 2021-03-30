Women's cricket semi-finals: Andhra-J'khand, Railways-Bengal

In the third and fourth quarter-final matches played here on Tuesday, Andhra defeated Vidarbha by 49 runs and Bengal beat Madhya Pradesh by 28 runs to advance to the semi-finals.

Rajkot, March 30 (IANS) Andhra will clash with Jharkhand and Railways will face Bengal in the semi-finals of the Senior Women One-Day Tournament here on Thursday.

In the match between Andhra and Vidarbha, the former won the toss and posted 218 runs for six wickets in 50 overs at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium Ground No.1.

N. Anusha scored 52 runs off 67 balls (8x4s), V. Pushpa Latha made 39 off 40 balls, and Challa Jhansi Lakshmi scored 33. For Vidarbha, D.D. Kasat took three wickets for 40 while G.S. Wankar bagged two.

Chasing 219 runs to win, Vidarbha were all out for 169 in 46.2 overs. Vidarbha's top scorers were Disha Kasat (52, 90 balls, 6x4s, 1x6) and Nupur Kohale (43, 52 balls). Jhansi Lakshmi bagged five wickets for just 26 runs to break the back of Vidarbha batting line-up. She also bowled three maiden overs. Saranya Gadwal chipped in with two wickets.

In the other quarter-final match, at SCA Stadium Ground No.2, Bengal won the toss and were all out for 205 in 48.5 overs. Deepti was the top scorer with 94 (142 balls, 12x4s) while Richa chipped in with 22 off 19 balls. Pooja Vastrakar and Varsha took two wickets each.

Chasing 206 runs to win, Madhya Pradesh were bundled out for 177 in 47.5 overs. Pooja Vastrakar was the top scorer with 48 off 51 balls (3x4s, 1x6) while Tamanna Nigam scored 36. For Bengal, Gouher Sultana took three wickets for 22 and Deepti bagged three for 40.

