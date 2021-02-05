Women's football league to be held before May: AIFF

"...the committee unanimously felt that despite the pandemic situation, the Indian Women's League will remain an integral part of the AIFF competition calendar, and will be held prior to May 2021," the federation said in a statement after the meeting.

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) The Indian Women's League (IWL) will be held before May this year, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said after a virtual meeting of its league committee on Friday.

"However, the committee also felt that owing to the pandemic situation, the rules for participation need to be relaxed for teams wishing to take part in the Indian Women's League 2020-21. The league has already initiated talks with the state associations, which are interested to host the 2020-21 edition," it added.

Women's leagues held by respective state federations have acted as qualifiers for the IWL over the years. The second division I-League will be hosted in a central venue in April/May 2021, the federation said.

"With reference to the inaugural AIFF Club Futsal Championship, which had to be unfortunately postponed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the committee felt that the championship can ideally be held some time in June or July. The committee unanimously set a deadline till June 2021 for interested state associations to conduct their futsal leagues; the champions would be granted an entry to the AIFF Club Futsal Championship," said the AIFF.

"In addition, the league will also be writing to all the ISL and I-League clubs for their participation in the championship," it added.

