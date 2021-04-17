Women's hockey core group probables back in national camp

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) The 25-member women's hockey core group of probables for the Tokyo Olympics will return to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre at Bengaluru for the national coaching camp after a 10-day break. The group will report on April 18 and undergo mandatory quarantine before commencing their preparations for the quadrennial games.

In January, the Indian women's team had toured Argentina where they played seven matches against their junior, 'B' and the senior team, ranked No. 2 in the world. This was the team's maiden tour in 12 months.

In February, the team travelled to Dusseldorf, Germany where they played four games against their senior side. "Getting these matches were absolutely important for us to analyse the level we are at, and the work required to improve in specific areas ahead of the Olympics in July. During the upcoming camp too, we will focus on these areas and also improve our fitness," said chief coach Sjoerd Marijne.

Probables' list:

Goalkeepers: Savita, Rajani Etimarpu and Bichu Devi Kharibam.

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Reena Khokhar, Salima Tete, Manpreet Kaur, Gurjit Kaur and Nisha.

Midfielders: Nikki Pradhan, Monika, Neha, Lilima Minz, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam and Namita Toppo.

Forwards: Rani, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Navjot Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Rajwinder Kaur, Jyoti, Sharmila Devi, Udita and Rashmita Minz.

