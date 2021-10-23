Women's National Boxing: World's medallist Manju Rani off to winning start

Hisar, Oct 23 (IANS) Living up to the expectations, Manju Rani put up a solid show to begin her campaign on a winning note at the 5th Elite Women's National Boxing Championships here on Saturday.

Railway Sports Promotion Board's boxer Manju, who had made headline after winning silver on debut at the 2019 World Championships, made light work of Orissa's Bhabani Barik before winning the second-round match 5-0 in the 48kg on the third day of the prestigious event being hosted by Boxing Federation of India (BFI) in association with the Haryana Boxing Sangh.