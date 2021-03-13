Women's one-dayers: Karnataka beat Delhi (Round-up)

V. Chandu's three for 35 helped Karnataka restrict Delhi to 184/5 wickets in 50 overs. Shweta Sehrawat top-scored for Delhi with 57. Karnataka then chased the target in 47.3 overs with good contributions from G. Divya (40), S. Shubha (36) and K. Rakshitha (35 not out).

Chennai, March 13 (IANS) Karnataka defeated Delhi by four wickets in a group stage match of the Women's Senior One-day Trophy on Saturday.

In other games, Tamil Nadu beat Himachal Pradesh by 94 runs while Vidarbha thrashed Meghalaya by 146 runs.

In Indore, Baroda beat Kerala by two wickets while Mumbai defeated Madhya Pradesh by three wickets.

In Bengaluru, Puducherry beat Manipur by six wickets, Jammu & Kashmir defeated Sikkim by six wickets, and Mizoram got the better of Arunachal Pradesh by seven wickets.

While hosting the limited-overs tournaments for men, the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the Indian cricket board is also hosting the women's one-day trophy across six venues -- Surat, Rajkot, Jaipur, Indore, Chennai and Bengaluru. The women's matches began on March 11.

The teams had assembled at their respective venues by March 4 and underwent three Covid-19 tests, on March 4, 6 and 8, before entering the bio-bubbles.

The teams are divided into five Elite groups and the group toppers will enter the quarter-finals. The three next best finishers will also qualify for the last-eight stage.



Delhi 184 all out in 50 overs (S Sehrawat 57, V Chandu 3/23) lost to Karnataka 186/6 in 47.3 overs (G Divya 40, S Shubha 36, K Rakshitha 35 not out, L Sharma 3/25)

Manipur 162/6 in 50 overs (S Rebika 47, L Rajkumari 45 not out, T Reena 2/26) lost to Puducherry 163/4 in 43.1 overs (K Jain 45 not out, Yuvashri 41)

Madhya Pradesh 136 all out in 48.2 overs (S Dangore 41) lost to Mumbai 137/7 in 47.4 overs (E Oza 43, M Dakshini 39 not out)

Sikkim 188/9 in 50 overs (S Koli 112 not out, B Hassan 3/30) lost to J&K 189/4 in 38 overs (R Syed 102 not out)

Kerala 194 all out in 47.3 overs (S Sajana 32, T Pathan 3/41, Kesha 3/41) lost to Baroda 195/8 in 49.4 overs (A Joseph 54)

Tamil Nadu 196/3 in 50 overs (A Choudhary 70, N Nagarajan 52 not out) beat Himachal Pradesh 102 all out in 34 overs (SM Singh 29)

Vidarbha 196 all out in 47.1 overs (BS Fulmali 72,V Khandkar 54, Daiaka 2/24, L Tamang 2/39) beat Meghalaya 50 all out in 19.1 overs

Arunachal Pradesh 83 all out in 42.5 overs (N Yapu 31, A Bhardwaj 2/4) lost to Mizoram 85/3 in 23.4 overs (Julie 34 not out)

