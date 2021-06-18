Women's one-off Test: India all out for 231, England enforce follow-on

India, who had got off to a strong start with a 167-run stand between Shafali Verma (96) and Smriti Mandhana (78), lost track late on the second day on Thursday as they lost five wickets for 16 runs to go to stumps at 187 for five.

Bristol, June 18 (IANS) Left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone's four for 88 helped England women's cricket team dismiss Indian women for 231 and take a 165-run lead on first innings. England decided to enforce follow-on.

The third day's morning session did not bring any luck or resistance from India as they lost both Harmanpreet Kaur and Taniya Bhatia without the addition of any score.

At 197/8 after the fall of Sneh Rana, it looked like India would not reach even 200. However, Pooja Vastrakar and Deepti Sharma added 33 for the ninth wicket.

Skipper Heather Knight took two wickets for seven runs with her off-spin. Altogether six of India's wickets fell to spin.

Brief scores: England women 396/9 declared vs Indian women 231 all out (S Verma 96, S Mandhana 78, S Ecclestone 4/88)

