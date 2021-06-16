Women's Test: England 86/1 at lunch against India

Bistrol, June 16 (IANS) England were 86 for one wicket at lunch on the first day of the one-off Test against India here on Wednesday. Opener Tammy Beaumont was batting on 44 (84 balls, 4x4s) and captain Heather Knight was on four (16 balls, 1x4).

Pacer Pooja Vastrakar took the lone wicket to fall in the first session, that of opener Lauren Winfield Hill, who scored 35 off 63 balls (4x4s, 2x6s) at the County Ground.