Women's wrestling nationals: Sonam shocks Sakshi, wins gold

Agra, Jan 30 (IANS) Haryana teenager Sonam Malik shocked 2016 Olympics bronze medallist and her senior statemate Sakshi Malik 7-5 in the 62kg final to win gold at the women's National Wrestling Championship on Saturday.

This is the third consecutive win of two-time cadet world champion Sonam over Sakshi, having previously beaten her in the trials for the Asian Olympic qualifiers in February last year and in the trials for the Asian Championships in January last year.