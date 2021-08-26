Won't force Dahiya to participate in Worlds, says WFI

Earlier, it was learned that Dahiya might skip the Championship since he did not get time to prepare for the selection trials that WFI is organising next week to pick the Indian team. The WFI has slated trials on coming Tuesday for the Worlds, set to be held in Oslo, Norway from October 2-10.

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) will "not force" Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Ravi Dahiya to participate in the upcoming World Championships, said an official.

Speaking to IANS, a WFI official said that it is up to Dahiya "to decide whether he wants to go or not".

"We can understand that he might have gotten tired after the Tokyo Olympics as h' didn't get time to relax with a number of felicitation functions. He is a humble person and doesn't know how to say no to anybody," said the official on condition of anonymity.

Asked if it is necessary for the Tokyo Olympics medallist to give trials as well, the official said, "I think there is nothing wrong in asking star wrestlers to appear for trials. He also doesn't have any issue in giving trials. He is just tired and unprepared."

"Bottom line is, if he wants to go to Worlds, he will have to give trials."

Meanwhile on Wednesday, the federation decided to end disciplinary proceedings against the World Championship bronze medallist Vinesh Phogat who will now be free to compete in the trials for the Worlds.

In a letter addressed to three athletes -- Vinesh, Asian Champion Divya Sain, and Sonam Malik -- against whom disciplinary proceedings had been initiated, the federation wrote: "Although written reply you had sent to the WFI office in response to the show-cause notice against you was not satisfactory, the WFI wants to give you another chance so that you can correct your errors."

Despite several calls, Vinesh was unavailable to comment on the development.

