Won't rest until I win trophy for Man Utd, says Fernandes

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes said he would not rest until he helps the club continue its legacy of winning trophies.



Since arriving at Old Trafford Bruno's impact on the team has been immense - scoring 28 goals in 53 appearances - but he was left frustrated after the Reds were held 0-0 against Arsenal in the Premier League.

The Portuguese marked 12 months since joining the club, adding that he hopes it will be "the first of many years together".

"Definitely not the result I wanted to celebrate my first year as a Red, but we'll keep working to improve. It's an absolute honor to play football with the Man Utd badge on my chest. The history of this football club was built over wins, many wins," Fernandes wrote in an Instagram post.

"I came here to help on continuing that legacy, and I won't rest until I do it. I want to thank all the fans for your outstanding support. Hopefully, this was only the first of many years together.

Glory glory Man United!" he added.

United are at second spot with 41 points in 21 games, three points behind Premier League topper Manchester City. United will next face Southampton on Wednesday. (ANI)

