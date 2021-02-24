Woods undergoes 'long surgical procedure' on his right leg, ankle after car accident

In a statement released on Woods' Twitter account, Anish Mahajan, MD, Chief Medical Officer & Interim CEO at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, informed about the extent of injuries suffered by the golfer."Woods suffered significant orthopaedic injuries to his right lower extremity that were treated during emergency surgery by Orthopaedic trauma specialists at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, a level 1 trauma center. Comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia. Additional injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle were stabilized with a combination of screws and pins. Trauma to the muscle and soft-tissue of the leg required surgical release of the covering of the muscles to relieve pressure due to swelling," the statement quoted Mahajan as saying.The statement began with: "We thank everyone for the overwhelming support and messages during this tough time. As previously communicated, Tiger was involved in a single-car accident earlier this morning in California. He has undergone a long surgical procedure on his lower right leg and ankle after being brought to the hospital."Moreover, it said that Woods is currently "awake, responsive, and recovering" in the hospital."He is currently awake, responsive, and recovering in his hospital room. Thank you to the wonderful doctors and hospital staff at Harbor UCLA Medical Center, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, and the Fire Department. Your support and assistance has been outstanding. There are no further updates at this time and we continue to thank you for your well-wishes and privacy for him and his family. - TGR," the statement read.Earlier, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department had released a statement, saying Woods was the sole occupant and was extricated by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics."On February 23, 2021, at approximately 7:12 AM, LASD responded to a single-vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes. The vehicle was travelling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Black-horse Road, when it crashed. The vehicle sustained major damage," Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department had said."The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer, Eldrick 'Tiger' Woods. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the 'jaws of life' by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries. The traffic investigation is being conducted by investigators from LASD Lomita Station," it had added. (ANI)