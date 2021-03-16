Words of President Ram Nath Kovind brought me to India: Igor Stimac

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac has said that he has been "lucky enough to meet the new India." Speaking in a Webinar titled 'New India and its offerings to the World,' Stimac informed that the words of Ram Nath Kovind, the President of India, brought him to India.



Raj Kumar Srivastava, India's Ambassador to Croatia, was also present in the Webinar.

"Two years ago, the President of India Ram Nath Kovind during his visit to Croatia had said: 'Young people are the bearers of progress and innovation in the search for new solutions. I invite you to explore the new India. In accordance with my life motto, everything is possible with maximum effort and love for what you do.'

"The words of the President of India took me to India. Not just me but also several other Croatian football experts. For the last 2 years I have been the football coach of the Indian national football team and I have been lucky enough to meet the new India," Stimac averred.

The national coach added: "Today thanks to the cooperation agreement between the two football federations, it is more certain that more and more players and coaches from Croatia will go and participate in the realisation of the Indian football dream -- participation in the World Cup."

Stimac has been in charge of the Blue Tigers since May 2019 and holding Asian champions Qatar in Qatar is regarded as the best-ever performance by any Indian football team.

"Football education is increasingly using science and modern technology in player training methods, and we know very well what new India represents in the sector today. It is up to us to add a bit of Croatian football genius to the Indian youth and intellect," Stimac maintained. (ANI)

