Work in progress: Iyer on his post-injury recovery

"Work in progress, watch this space," said Iyer along with a video of him working out and doing physiotherapy.

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Indian limited overs batsman Shreyas Iyer said on Thursday that he was well on his way to regaining full fitness after undergoing surgery for a shoulder injury.

Iyer had dislocated his left shoulder while fielding during India's first ODI against England in March.

The injury led to him being ruled out for the entirety of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) and Rishabh Pant replaced him as captain of the Delhi Capitals. The IPL was postponed due to the emergence of Covid-19 cases within the tournament's bio-bubble.

It remains to be seen whether Iyer regains full fitness for India's tour of Sri Lanka, scheduled to start on July 13.

