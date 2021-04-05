World Athletics launches developmental campaign

All 214 member federations across the globe will get feedback from all the stakeholders, including the athletes and coaches, to prepare a future roadmap for the growth and development of athletics starting 2022.

New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) The global governing body in track and field -- World Athletics -- launched 'Global Conversation for the Future of Athletics', a campaign to develop the discipline from 2022 to 2030.

Chaired by Willie Banks, former World record holder in triple jump, the working group will compile all the data for final approval from the world council later this year at the 53rd World Athletics Congress.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Monday announced their active support to the campaign. AFI president Adille Sumariwalla said that the federation stands to benefit from the global feedback mechanism as the aim is to promote and nurture the athletics ecosystem in the country.

"Together with our athletes, coaches and stakeholders, this platform will provide all the right insights and best practices that will help us embrace contemporary methods to ensure the country's vast talent pool is tapped at the right time," he said.

On the launch of the campaign, World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said the world body wants to base future plans on the experiences and knowledge of the vast athletics community.

"We are in a remarkable period of change in society -- one that presents challenges but also new opportunities for athletics. By taking stock, and listening to all those involved with athletics at every level, we can ensure that together. We are ready to fulfil such opportunities and continue to strive," said Coe.

---IANS

nns/kh