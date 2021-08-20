World Athletics U20 C'ship: India's Nandini Agasara qualifies for semi-final of 100m hurdles

Kenya [Nairobi], August 20 (ANI): Indian athlete Nandini Agasara on Friday qualified for the semi-finals of the 100m hurdles at the ongoing World Athletics U20 Championship in Nairobi.



Nandini, who clocked 14.18 seconds in the event, will be in action in the semi-finals later on Friday (5:35 pm IST).

"India's Nandini Agasara qualifies for the 100m Hurdles semifinal with the time of 14.18s at the #WorldAthleticsU20 in Nairobi The semifinal is scheduled for 5:35 PM (IST) today," SAIMedia tweeted.

On Thursday, Rohan Kamble gave the Indian contingent reason to smile by making it to the men's 400m hurdles semi-finals of the showpiece event.

On a day when the World Athletics President Lord Sebastian Coe met and encouraged the Indian team, Rohan Kamble took a spot in the 400m hurdles semifinals, finishing fourth in the last of the five heats.

He clocked 55.00 seconds when all he needed to do was finish the race after Saad Hinti (Morocco) did not start and Amar Eded (Qatar) was disqualified for a false start. Hardeep Kumar hit a hurdle in the opening heats and was credited with a time of 1:12.80.

Earlier, India's Anu Kumar missed out on a berth in the men's 800m semifinals. He clocked 1:50.26 in finishing fourth in his opening round heats, just over a second slower than his personal best time, clocked in the Federation Cup Athletics Championships in Patiala on March 18 this year.

Pooja warmed up for the women's 1500m heats to be run on Friday though she did not make it to the women's 800m semifinals. She clocked the 16th fastest time in the first round heats, finishing sixth in 2:10.66.

She has a personal time of 2:06.22 clocked in September 2019 and a year's best time of 2:07.96 clocked in February this year. (ANI)

