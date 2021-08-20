World Athletics U20 C'ship: India's Shaili Singh qualifies for women's long jump finals

Kenya [Nairobi], August 20 (ANI): Indian athlete Shaili Singh on Friday qualified for the finals of the women's long jump event at the ongoing World Athletics U20 Championship in Nairobi.



Shaili jumped 6.40m in the third attempt registering her best show in the event to qualify for the finals in Group B. The Indian athlete topped the women's long jump qualifications.

In the first and second attempts on Friday, Shaili had recorded jumps of 6.34m and 5.98m respectively. The automatic qualification mark was 6.35m.

Earlier in the day, athlete Nandini Agasara qualified for the semi-finals of the 100m hurdles at the ongoing mega event.

Nandini, who clocked 14.18 seconds in the event, will be in action in the semi-finals later on Friday (5:35 pm IST).

On Thursday, Rohan Kamble gave the Indian contingent reason to smile by making it to the men's 400m hurdles semi-finals of the showpiece event.

On a day when the World Athletics President Lord Sebastian Coe met and encouraged the Indian team, Rohan Kamble took a spot in the 400m hurdles semifinals, finishing fourth in the last of the five heats. (ANI)

