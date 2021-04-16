World champ Coleman to miss Tokyo despite reduced ban

Frankfurt, April 16 (IANS) Men's 100 metres world champion Christian Coleman will not be allowed to compete at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics after an appeal of a ban failed on Friday.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said it has 'partially upheld' Coleman's appeal for doping control violations. The two-year ban will be reduced to 18 months -- with May 14, 2020 as the starting date -- meaning it will expire after the Tokyo Games, reports DPA.