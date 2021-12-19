World Championships: Kidambi Srikanth makes history

In an all-Indian battle, former world number one Srikanth rallied to defeat Lakshya Sen 17-21, 21-14, 21-17 in a thriller that lasted one hour and nine minutes. While Sen settled for bronze, Srikanth has an opportunity to bring home gold or at least silver.

Madrid: Kidambi Srikanth created history on Saturday by becoming the first Indian shuttler to enter the final in the men's singles category of the BWF World Championships in Huelva.

Srikanth will now clash with Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in the final.

The 20-year-old Sen, entered the first game interval leading 11-8. But Srikanth showed his experience to level the game 17-17 after the resumption.

However, Sen didn't lose his composure and with some deft touches put pressure on Srikanth, forcing the 12th-seeded Indian to make errors. He won four straight points to wrap up the first game 21-17.

In the second game, simmering backhands and brilliant net play were on display at the start as the World No.19 raced to an 8-4 lead. But his senior compatriot bounced back and went into the break with a two-point lead. With momentum on his side, the 28-year-old widened the gap with a 16-12 lead. Sen tried to claw back but Srikanth held his nerve to win it 21-14 and force the decider.

The third game went back and forth as both shuttlers found themselves level at 7-7. It was the unseeded Sen who took a three-point lead at the break. After change of ends, Srikanth clawed his way back to level the score 13-13. He soon raced to a 19-16 lead and sealed the contest 21-17 to make the summit clash.

