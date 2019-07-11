World Cup 2019: Team India thanks fans for love and support

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Thu, Jul 11, 2019 20:55 hrs
Report Card: Hits and flops from India's World Cup campaign (AP Photo)

Even as India bowed out of World Cup 2019 after its heartbreaking loss to New Zealand (by 18 runs) in the first WC'19 semi-final, prominent personalities from the fields of sports, politics and cinema, besides fans, took to Twitter to show Team India how the nation treasures them.

Despite half-centuries from Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni, India were all out for 221 runs in 49.3 overs.

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli could score just one run each. Dhoni and Jadeja added over 100 runs for the seventh wicket to keep Team India in the chase. However, the duo got out in quick succession. India couldn't recover from there onwards and, eventually, fell 18 runs short of their target.

Dhoni and Jadeja, who played out of their skins to bring India back from the dead, won a lot of praise. Jadeja tweeted to thank his fans and said that he would give his best until his last breath.

Ravindra Jadeja

To this, the official handle of Chennai Super Kings replied:

Virat Kohli too thanked fans of Team India and said:

The boundaries of diverse worlds of cricket, movies and politics seemed to have blurred as the tweets kept pouring in.

Sachin Tendulkar

Virender Sehwag

Irfan Pathan

Harbhajan Singh

Gautam Gambhir

VVS Laxman

Suresh Raina

Aakash Chopra

Anil Kapoor

Randeep Hooda

R Sarath Kumar

Suniel Shetty

Kabir Duhan Singh

PM Modi Rahul Gandhi

Vasundhara Raje

Dr Satya Pal Singh

Surya Kumar Yadav

Then there were the fans, cheering up Team India with their stoic tweets and unflinching support.

Next is what?

Thalapathy nods his approval!

