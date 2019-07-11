World Cup 2019: Team India thanks fans for love and support

Even as India bowed out of World Cup 2019 after its heartbreaking loss to New Zealand (by 18 runs) in the first WC'19 semi-final, prominent personalities from the fields of sports, politics and cinema, besides fans, took to Twitter to show Team India how the nation treasures them.

Despite half-centuries from Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni, India were all out for 221 runs in 49.3 overs.

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli could score just one run each. Dhoni and Jadeja added over 100 runs for the seventh wicket to keep Team India in the chase. However, the duo got out in quick succession. India couldn't recover from there onwards and, eventually, fell 18 runs short of their target.

Dhoni and Jadeja, who played out of their skins to bring India back from the dead, won a lot of praise. Jadeja tweeted to thank his fans and said that he would give his best until his last breath.

Ravindra Jadeja

Sports has taught me to keep on rising after every fall & never to give up. Can't thank enough each & every fan who has been my source of inspiration. Thank you for all your support. Keep inspiring & I will give my best till my last breath. Love you all pic.twitter.com/5kRGy6Tc0o — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 11, 2019

To this, the official handle of Chennai Super Kings replied:

Virat Kohli too thanked fans of Team India and said:

Firstly I want to thank all our fans who came in huge numbers to support the team. You made it a memorable tournament for all of us & we definitely felt the love showered upon the team. We are all disappointed & share the same emotions as you. We gave everything we had.Jai hindpic.twitter.com/rFwxiUdqK5 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 10, 2019

The boundaries of diverse worlds of cricket, movies and politics seemed to have blurred as the tweets kept pouring in.

Sachin Tendulkar

just like every supporter.

A good fight put up by @imjadeja & @msdhoni but @BLACKCAPS were exceptional today.

Congrats to on making it to the Finals & all the best for the same.

I felt #KaneWilliamson’s captaincy & composure played a crucial role in this result.#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/3sUlW21cgN — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 10, 2019

Virender Sehwag

Congratulations to @BLACKCAPS on making it to the finals. Jadeja played an outstanding innings and got India in the game along with MS Dhoni, yet it was a case of so near yet so far #IndvNZ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 10, 2019

I'm not just a fan of winning team India I'm a fan of team India... #tomorrow #worldcup — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 10, 2019

Harbhajan Singh

Gautam Gambhir

I'm proud of the way @BCCI played at the @cricketworldcup . It's disappointing but that's the nature of the game. Well played @BLACKCAPS on a fantastic game and all the best for the final. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 10, 2019

VVS Laxman

Congratulations to Kane Williamson and the @BLACKCAPS for making it to a second successive World Cup Finals. Ravindra Jadeja along with Dhoni fought brilliantly and got India so close but NZ were brilliant with the new ball and that was decisive. #IndvNZ — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 10, 2019

Tough luck, boys. Well played. You've won hearts with your efforts throughout the tournament.



Congratulations @BLACKCAPS — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) July 10, 2019

Aakash Chopra

A run out by a direct hit. One superb catch. Economical ten overs. And the best knock of his ODI career. It’s not fair to end up on the losing side...well played, Jadeja. #CWC19 #IndvNZ — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 10, 2019

Anil Kapoor

Randeep Hooda

Hard luck team india .. played a very spirited game through the tournament.. the wicket of Dhoni and his walk back just broke my heart #INDvsNZ proud nonetheless pic.twitter.com/iGCPhIhLEU — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) July 10, 2019

R Sarath Kumar

No words, dumbfounded,can't blame anyone,team played well, kept us in high spirits, finally the rain was the spoiler and that had the final say, semifinal played in two parts ,cheer up guys, special kudos to Dhoni and Jadeja #indiavsNewzealand @msdhoni @imVkohli #TeamIndia — R Sarath Kumar (@realsarathkumar) July 10, 2019

Suniel Shetty

Yesterday was ours, today was theirs... You win some, you lose some... Well played Team India. Will always be your FAN! — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) July 10, 2019

Kabir Duhan Singh

A disappointing result, but good to see #TeamIndia's fighting spirit till the very end.



India batted, bowled, fielded well throughout the tournament, of which we are very proud.



Wins and losses are a part of life. Best wishes to the team for their future endeavours. #INDvsNZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2019

Though they're a billion broken hearts tonight, Team India, you put up a great fight and are deserving of our love & respect.



Congratulations to New Zealand on their well earned win, that gives them a place in the World Cup final. #INDvNZ #CWC19 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 10, 2019

Vasundhara Raje

Regardless of the loss, #TeamIndia truly won hearts with their fighting spirit today!



Thank our #MenInBlue for their brilliant game throughout #CWC19. We are proud of you and wish you the best ahead! @imVkohli @msdhoni @ImRo45 #INDvsNZ — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) July 10, 2019

Dr Satya Pal Singh

The final result wasn’t in our favour but I’d like to congratulate our team for displaying world class cricket in the World Cup ‘19.



We all are proud of our #TeamIndia, we strongly support them in win or loss and wish them success for the future!



Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/8iQ2D4LX52 — Dr. Satya Pal Singh (@dr_satyapal) July 10, 2019

Surya Kumar Yadav

At loss of words but a great performance by #NewZealand to keep their cool and win the #SemiFinal against #TeamIndia.@imjadeja was exceptional & the partnership between him @msdhoni got us close.

you were great through the #CWC19 and we shall come back stronger.#NZvIND — surya77 (@surya_14kumar) July 10, 2019

Then there were the fans, cheering up Team India with their stoic tweets and unflinching support.

We all lose sometimes, we all fall somewhere, we can't get these things back and this is part of life but there is no one in the world who can win everything. We should proud on our team and stand with them.#INDvsNZ #TeamIndia #CWC19 #DhoniForever#IStandWithTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/JsG8jGB41q — Darshan Bhatt (@darshanbhatt22) July 11, 2019

We all lose something.We lose loved ones, we lose opportunities.We can't get these things back, but that is part of life. It is difficult to lose, but there is no one in the world who can win everything, always. As long as there is hope & love, there is no true loss. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/fXcmi2gAq9 — Savi Sharma (@storytellersavi) July 10, 2019

Why should I share a crying pic of Rohit?

He was/is/will by the hero.

#INDvNZL #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/UnYMVFl3Zd — LetMeSpeak (@amit_twitted) July 10, 2019

Next is what?

I am not a fan of winning India.

I am a fan of #TeamIndia

Time to move on. #CWC19.



What's next guys ?

T20, ODI vs WI in USA & Carribean !!



Take a break and come back Men in Blue. — Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) July 10, 2019

Thalapathy nods his approval!

