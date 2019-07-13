World Cup Final: Williamson, Root stand a chance to become leading run-scorer

Only one match remains in World Cup 2019 as England and New Zealand are set to battle it out in the big final at Lord's.

A new champion will be crowned as England and New Zealand are in search of their maiden World Cup triumph. Wjile England are in their fourth World Cup final, the Kiwis are contesting their second successive final, having lost to Australia in 2015.

On a personal front, two batsmen are fighting to take top spot in the race for the most runs in this edition. India vice-captain Rohit Sharma, Australia opener David Warner are leading the run charts of World Cup 2019 with Bangladesh's all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan just behind them at No.3 in the tally.

Rohit Sharma (648 runs) remains the highest run scorer in World Cup 2019, despite India's semi-final loss to New Zealand as David Warner fell one-run short of Rohit's tally after getting out for 9 in the second semi-final against England. England's top order batsman Joe Root and Kiwi captain Kane Williamson are the next two in the highest run scorers list of World Cup 2019. Williamson and Root both will get one final opportunity to bat in this tournament on July 14 and eclipse Rohit Sharma as the highest run scorer of the tournament. Williamson has 548 runs from 9 matches at 91.33 whereas Root has amassed 549 runs in 10 innings.