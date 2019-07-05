World Cup: Imam-ul-Haq and Mustafizur create records

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq ended the World Cup on a personal high by recording his maiden century at the mega event. The 23-year-old scored exactly 100 against Bangladesh at Lord's before he was out hit wicket.

The hundred also made him the youngest from his country to score a World Cup hundred. Imam broke the record of Salim Malik, who had scored a WC ton at the age of 24.

The hundred means his name would now be etched in the Lord's Honours Board. He will join his uncle - former Pakistan captain and current chief selectors - Inzamam-ul-Haq. Indeed, a proud moment for the family.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman became the fastest Asian fast bowler to take 100 ODI wickets. The left-armer dismissed Haris Sohail during his team's last league match of the World Cup against Pakistan at Lord's to achieve the feat in his 54th match. Mustafizur ended with figures of 5/75, his second successive five-wicket haul of the 2019 World Cup. Mustafizur now shares the record with former New Zealand pacer Shane Bond, while Australia's Mitchell Starc holds the record (52 ODIs). The lanky bowler had taken five wickets against India in Bangladesh's penultimate match of the World Cup at Edgbaston.