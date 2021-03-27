World Cup: India's rapid fire pistol mixed team wins gold

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) India's teenage pair Vijayveer Sidhu and Tejaswini won gold in the 25m rapid fire pistol mixed team event of the World Cup at Dr. Karni Singh Shooting ranges here on Saturday. They beat compatriots Gurpreet Singh and Abhidnya Ashok Patil 9-1 in a one-sided final.

This was India's 13th gold medal of the World Cup, and with eight silver and six bronze medals also in the kitty, India's tally stands at a whopping 27 medals. Sunday is the last day of the World Cup.