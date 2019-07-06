World Cup: Superfan Charulata Patel cheers for India at Headingley

Leeds: Indian cricket team's superfan, the 87-year-old Charulata Patel was seen cheering for Men in Blue during the World Cup match against Sri Lanka at Headingley on Saturday.
India captain Virat Kohli had promised Patel to provide her with the tickets of the remainder of the tournament.
BCCI in a tweet shared the picture of Patel enjoying the match. The national governing body for cricket also shared the message Kohli had written to Patel.
BCCI: Hello Charulata ji. #TeamIndia captain Virat Kohli promised her tickets and our superfan is here with us is in Leeds. #CWC19(Pictures courtesy- BCCI) pic.twitter.com/8f1N7gqkV2— ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2019
In the match between India and Bangladesh on July 2, Patel grabbed eyeballs as she was seen cheering for the team.
Sitting in her wheelchair, the octogenarian was blowing a vuvuzela. Her enthusiasm was lauded by Kohli and Rohit Sharma.