World Cup: Williamson misses out on Rohit's record for most runs

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has missed out on a chance to become the highest run-scorer at the 2019 World Cup.

This, after he was dismissed for 30 by England fast bowler Liam Plunkett in the final at Lord's. The Kiwi captain had needed 101 runs to get past India opener Rohit Sharma's tally of 648 runs and go on top.

Before the title clash, two batsmen were fighting to take top spot in the race for the most runs. Rohit (648), Australia opener David Warner (647) are leading the run charts with Bangladesh's all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (606) just behind them at No.3 in the tally.

England's top order batsman Joe Root and Kiwi captain Kane Williamson were the next two in the highest run scorers list of World Cup 2019. Nevertheless, Williamson has been a star with a bat for the Kiwis, who are looking for their maiden World Cup triumph. The Kiwi captain finishes the tournament with 578 runs in 9 innings at an average of 82.57. He has scored two hundreds and the same number of fifties in the tournament. Now, only Root remains the only threat to Rohit's record. The England batsman is on 549 runs and a century will help him overtake all the batsmen above him and to the top of the table.