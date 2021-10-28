World Cup winner Fran Wilson retires from international cricket

The 29-year-old played 33 ODIs, 30 T20Is, and one Test for England in a career spanning almost 11 years.

London, Oct 28 (IANS) Batter Fran Wilson, who was a part of England's World Cup-winning side, on Thursday announced her retirement from international cricket, but she will continue to feature in the domestic set-up.

Wilson has been a part of three World Cup campaigns, including in 2017 when Heather Knight's team beat India in a thrilling final at Lord's to lift the trophy.

A middle-order batter, Fran has a couple of half-centuries to her name and is a gun fielder.

Having made her debut for England in 2010, she remained out of the set-up until 2016, when she returned to the side ahead of the World Cup. She last played a game for England in March this year. And while she was a part of the squad over the summer, she didn't get a game.

"I feel incredibly proud to have played for my country for the past 10 years and the time now feels right to step away," Wilson said in a statement released by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

"Playing for England pushes you to the limit and I'm grateful for the experiences which have made me better, on and off the pitch. The memories I have made with some amazing teams are ones I will always cherish and I would like to thank everyone who has been a part of my England journey," she added.

Wilson is set to continue to play domestic cricket, where she features for Sunrisers, and for The Oval Invincibles in The Hundred.

"Fran has served her country with distinction for over a decade and she can be very proud of the work she's put in and of what she's achieved," said England Women's head coach Lisa Keightley.

"In my time at the job I've really enjoyed working with Fran. She's such a positive influence on the group, she's a real team player, she's very popular, and we'll really miss having her as part of our team," she added.

--IANS

avn/bsk