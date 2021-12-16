World Esports Cup sees 1.2 million registrations across India, Pakistan, and Nepal

With the registration period ending last month, the stage is set for closing the top 12 teams from each country for the country finals followed by the regional finals.

New Delhi, Dec 16 (IANS) World Esports Cup (WEC21), South East Asias premier tri-nation esports championship, has received close to 1.2 million registrations from the gaming community from India, Pakistan and Nepal.

The event was started to provide gamers with a much-needed platform to showcase their skills while representing their country, the upcoming WEC 2021, which kickstarted on November 25, has been witnessing an exciting action in presence of top esports athletes from India, Pakistan and Nepal.

Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the tournament, however, will be played virtually over a period of three months, where athletes will compete in one of the most popular battle royale games, Free Fire.'

"It's heartening to see such a massive response not just from India but also from Pakistan and Nepal for this tournament. While we launc'ed WEC '21, we strongly felt there was a need to create a platform where gamers and esports athletes of the region come together and compete and help each other professionally as well as financially, and these whooping registration numbers only have validated our beliefs" said Vishwalok Nath, Director, World Esports Cup.

The registration phase, which started on October 23, has received 10,35,915 entries from India while 71,549 and 34,537 gamers have registered from Pakistan and Nepal respectively.

Delhi has topped the chart with close to 37lac registrations followed by Mumbai and other cities. Most registrations have been received from the age group of 17 to 20 years with 5,55,377 players opting to compete while close to 70 thousand youngsters have registered from the age group of 13-16 years.

While the best 12 teams will be chosen in each country and 12 top teams will be invited to compete with them before the top 4 teams from each country will come together to compete amongst themselves. The inaugural edition will also witness athletes fighting for a whopping prize pool of Rs 75 lakh apart from aiming to win the title.

