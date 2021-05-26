World No. 1 TT player Chen Meng set for Olympic debut

"That's a weight off my mind," the 27-year-old told a post-match mixed zone on Wednesday at the Chinese table tennis Olympic simulation tournament, reports Xinhua.

Nanyang (China), May 26 (IANS) World No. 1 women's singles player Chen Meng feels relieved after being named in China's table tennis Olympic squad for the first time.

"I can now focus on preparations for my first Olympic Games and make some specific plan after knowing that I will go play Tokyo 2020," said Chen, who beat Sun Mingyang 12-10, 11-6, 11-8, 11-6 in her first match here to make the quarterfinals.

Ten days ago, the all-time leading Chinese team announced its roster for the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games, with Olympic debutant Chen Meng spearheading China's challenge in the women's singles.

Her 20-year-old teammate Sun Yingsha, ranked third in the world, is the only other player to represent China in the Olympic women's singles table tennis, while reigning world champion Liu Shiwen joins them in the team event.

A widely accepted talent from a young age, Chen Meng made her name known to the public over 10 years ago when she upset world champion Guo Yue in the Chinese team's "Road to Rotterdam" world championships trial.

