World No.2 'just gives me some energy', says Medvedev

On March 15, the Russian became the first player other than Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray to be ranked in the top two since 2005, Xinhua news reports.

Washington, March 25 (IANS) Having come as world number two and top seed at the Miami Open, Russian star Daniil Medvedev said he feels no added pressure and the ranking gives him "some energy boost".

"It's been already one week, I could feel maybe pressure, and I feel like it just gives me some energy boost," Medvedev said.

"I just want to play better and better to prove to myself I deserve this and hopefully I can show some great tennis in Miami."

"Definitely being top seed for a Masters event, especially this one in Miami, being No. 2 in the world, I'm enjoying the moment. I don't feel the pressure except for the pressure that I like to win matches and I want to win every tournament I play.

"Since I was young this pressure always stays with me, but I feel like it's a good competitive pressure. I don't really feel pressure from the outside because I know that if I play good I have my chances to win the tournaments and that's the most important," the 25-year-oldadded

The Russian also said his ranking breakthrough bolstered his belief that he belonged among the elite and his ascent to world number two did not come out of the blue.

"To be honest, everything changed since long time ago. I became more mature in terms of tennis, in terms of life also. I worked a lot on the practice court, improved big time my tennis, my physicality for sure, my mental strength. All of these small details, they count."

Medvedev, who won three titles of the Masters events, will play either US player Sam Querrey or Lu Yen-Hsun of Chinese Taipei in his opening match in Miami.

