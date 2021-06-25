World No.3 Simona Halep withdraws from Wimbledon

"It is with great sadness that I'm announcing my withdrawal from The Championships as my calf injury has not fully recovered," Simona said on the Wimbledon website.

The 29-year-old world No.3player, who won the Wimbledon in 2019 -- the event was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic -- suffered a tear in her left calf during her second-round match against Germany's Angelique Kerber at the Italian Open in Rome in mid-May. She was also forced to withdraw from the French Open following that injury.

"I gave it everything I had in order to be ready to play Wimbledon and after having such special memories from two years ago, I was excited and honoured to step back on these beautiful courts as defending champion," she said. "Unfortunately, my body didn't cooperate and I'll have to save that feeling for next year."

Simona said it has been a challenging period.

"I can honestly say that I'm really down and upset about having to take this decision. This period has been difficult but to miss the last two majors has made it even more challenging mentally and physically," she said.

"We will see what the future holds but I'm hoping it will make me a stronger person and athlete. Thank you to everyone at Wimbledon for your understanding and support."

The draws for the men's and ladies' singles were scheduled to take place at the All England Club on June 25.

