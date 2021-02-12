World Para Athletics GP: 2 golds among India's 5 medals on Day 2

Para-athlete Simran got closer to her Paralympic dream as she clinched the gold medal in women's 100m T13 final, clocking 12.74 seconds. This was her second international medal after the China Grand Prix in 2019.

Dubai, Feb 12 (IANS) Indian para-athletes continued their good show at the 12th Fazza International World Para Athletics Grand Prix winning five medals, including two golds, on the second day of the competitions.

"It feels very good to finally compete internationally. Almost after two years, I was competing in an event. Though I had felt some pain in my hamstring; this is a recurring injury," said the visually impaired athlete from Delhi.

"My dream is to break the world record at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. I am targeting 11.40secs. I will work harder to better my timing now," she added.

Meanwhile, 36-year-old Neeraj Yadav hurled the discus to a distance of 35.49m to take the gold in men's discus throw F55.

In men's long jump final T44, Praveen Kumar (5.95m) and Pardeep (5.73m) claimed the second and third positions with jumps of 5.95m and 5.73m, respectively and finishing Kantinan Khumphong (5.50m in T63). It was a combined T44/63 event.

Among others, Bhagyashri Mahavir Jadhav claimed the bronze medal in women's Javelin F34 with a throw of 11.36m.

On the opening day, Devender Kumar and Nimisha Suresh Chakkungalparambil had won the gold medals in their respective events.

--IANS

aak/