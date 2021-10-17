World Snooker Qualifiers: Amee Kamani, Varsha Sanjeev score contrasting wins

The MP cueist Amee was on a roll as she quickly got into her stride and dashed the challenge from seasoned campaigner Chitra Magimairaj of Karnataka by romping to straight frames 3-0 victory in the best-of-5-frame clash to start on a rousing note.

Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) Amee Kamani of Madhya Pradesh and Varsha Sanjeev of Tamil Nadu recorded contrasting victories in their opening round 'Y' Camp (1st leg) matches of World Snooker Qualifiers, a Billiards and Snooker Federation of India (BSFI) National Selection Tournament, here on Sunday.

On an adjacent table, the Tamil Nadu cueist Varsha was engaged in a grueling battle with Maharashtra's Arantxa Sanchis before she managed to pull through to a thrilling 3-2 victory.

India No. 2 Amee quickly found her touch to take control from the start. The experienced Chitra tried to put up a fight but could not stop the Indore-based Amee from racing to an 88-03, 69-42, and 70-35 win.

Meanwhile, India No. 3 Varsha and Arantxa ranked No. 5 fought well and the contest witnessed a battle royal for supremacy. The Tamil Nadu cueist Varsha made a bright start taking the first frame before Arantxa replied strongly by pocketing the next two frames to take a crucial lead. But, Varsha came up with a spirited fightback and went on to snatch the remaining two frames to clinch a satisfying 66-29, 25-67, 16-75, 56-12, and 76-33 verdict and a deserving win.

Results (1st round - Y-Camp): Amee Kamani (MP) beat Chitra Magimaraj (KTK) 3-0 (88-03, 69-42, 70-35); Varsha S (TN) beat Arantxa Sanchis (MAH) 3-2 (66-29, 25-67, 16-75, 56-12, 76-33).

