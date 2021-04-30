World Test Championship final's tickets to be allocated through ballot process

Separate terms and conditions shall govern the subsequent sale of tickets to successful applicants and their presence inside the venue for the match, the ICC said in a release.Dates for the Ballot shall be: Start Date: Tuesday 27 April 2021 at 10:00AM (GMT+1); Closing Date: Monday 10 May 2021 at 5:00PM (GMT+1); Notification Period: Closing Date - Thursday 13 May 2021; Payment Period: To be advised to successful applicants during the Notification Period.Terms and Conditions: Applications for the Ballot shall be through https://www.icc-cricket.com/world-test-championship/tickets and protected links emailed directly to existing members of the Match Organisers' databases. No other method of entering the Ballot shall be permitted.Applicants must: a) be a minimum of 16 years of age as at the date of submission of their Ballot application; b) be resident within the United Kingdom as at the date of submission of their Ballot application; and c) have a payment card registered in their own name for the purchase of tickets.Submission of a ballot application shall constitute acceptance of these terms and an acknowledgement that applications that are not in accordance with these terms shall be unsuccessful.Submission of a ballot application constitutes a representation by the applicant that all information submitted is complete and accurate at the time of submission, and that the applicant is not prevented from attending the Venue for the Match under relevant public health restrictions.Applications for the Ballot shall only be accepted from the Start Date until the Closing Date. Applying for the Ballot does not guarantee that applicants shall be able to purchase tickets for the match. Due to compliance with public health restrictions, there shall be a limit upon the number of tickets (per person, per payment card, per billing address), which shall be communicated to successful applicants in a confirmation email during the Notification Period.Information submitted within Ballot applications shall be used for the purpose of allocating tickets for the Match and contact details may be used for the purpose of communicating with applicants in relation to the Ballot and the Match. Personal data submitted by applicants in Ballot applications shall be held and processed in accordance with the Venue Operator's Privacy Policy and shall be used in line with the mailing preferences expressed in the Ballot application. Submission of Ballot applications constitutes acceptance of the Venue Operator's Privacy Policy.Ballot applications shall be randomly drawn in order to establish successful applicants, but allocations may be determined by the Match Organisers with reference to:a) team-specific and other supporter loyalty categories; andb) relevant national and local public health restrictions.Successful applicants shall be notified by the Match Organisers of their ticket allocation and how they can initiate the payment process for their allocated ticket(s) during the Notification Period. Applicants bear responsibility for monitoring their emails during the Notification Period and for notifying the Match Organisers (tickets@wtcfinal21.com) of any change of details (which shall require applicants to provide satisfactory proof of identity). Only the individual named on the successful Ballot application is eligible to purchase the allocated ticket(s), and the payment card used must correspond with the details provided at the time of the Ballot application.Where successful applicants do not purchase their allocated ticket(s) by the end of the Payment Period, their entitlement to such ticket(s) shall be forfeited. The Match Organisers shall be entitled to request any further information from applicants in relation to their Ballot application as they may consider necessary for the purposes of determining ticket allocations or monitoring ticket purchases.The Match Organisers reserve the right to suspend, cancel or modify the operation of the Ballot and/or these Terms at any time (and for any reason) with or without notice. The match organisers shall not be liable for any direct or indirect loss suffered as a result of any technical failure or malfunction or any other problem with any communications system or other matter outside their reasonable control which may result in a Ballot application or notification not being properly registered or recorded, sent or received.These Terms are governed by English law and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts. (ANI)